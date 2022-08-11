Alley Investment Management Company LLC Invests $438,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after acquiring an additional 819,974 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,257,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 201.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 217,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $179,031,000 after purchasing an additional 215,617 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $319.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.42 and its 200-day moving average is $314.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

