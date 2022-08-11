Alley Investment Management Company LLC Invests $8.23 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,624. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.54. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.