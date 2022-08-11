Alley Investment Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Envestnet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Envestnet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

NYSE:ENV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.85. 1,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,726. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average is $66.89. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

