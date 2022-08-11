Alley Investment Management Company LLC Purchases New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.10. 252,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,139,264. The company has a market cap of $190.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

