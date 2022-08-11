Alley Investment Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 15,857 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,140,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,441,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $259.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,358. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

