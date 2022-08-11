Alley Investment Management Company LLC Takes $6.67 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,681,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,812,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,257,000 after acquiring an additional 509,546 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,065,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,699,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,606,000 after acquiring an additional 361,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,619,000 after acquiring an additional 311,107 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.31. 5,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.42. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $187.02. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

