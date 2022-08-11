Alley Investment Management Company LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,000. PepsiCo makes up 1.7% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $176.62. The stock had a trading volume of 37,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,403. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.69. The stock has a market cap of $243.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

