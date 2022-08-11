AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.41

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.41 and traded as low as $10.37. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 93,575 shares changing hands.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,965,000 after purchasing an additional 606,519 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,317 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 42,999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,178,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,804 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 51.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 885,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 300,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

