AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.41

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.41 and traded as low as $10.37. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 93,575 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
