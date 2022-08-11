Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APYRF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $26.11 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.