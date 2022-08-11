Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Announces Earnings Results

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.67% and a negative net margin of 124,571.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

ALLO stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,140. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $85,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $271,880 in the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,603 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,880,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,557,000 after buying an additional 560,279 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 579,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 310,292 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

