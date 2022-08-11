Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $17.60

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.60, but opened at $17.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 9,188 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 761,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,664,431.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 761,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,664,431.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Black sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,809,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,204. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 37.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

