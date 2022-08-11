Alphasimplex Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises approximately 1.3% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $96.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,725. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.18 and a 200 day moving average of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $97.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

