Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker Acquires 2,000 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $15,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,154. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,532. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $932.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 1,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 348,834 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 55,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.
