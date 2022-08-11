Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALTG traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $13.32. 1,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.33 and a beta of 1.80. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Alta Equipment Group

ALTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 2,936 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $30,828.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,021,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,221,907. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,440.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,828.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,021,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,221,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 158,200 shares of company stock worth $1,537,158. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Further Reading

