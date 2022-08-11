Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$194.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.67 million. Alteryx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.56–$0.46 EPS.

Alteryx Stock Performance

AYX stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.58. 976,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,572. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $81.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 75.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

