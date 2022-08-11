Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Alto Ingredients Stock Up 3.8 %

ALTO opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Alto Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $364.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.56.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.27. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Kandris acquired 12,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $50,404.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 548,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,063.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alto Ingredients news, CEO Michael D. Kandris bought 12,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $50,404.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,063.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 483,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 44,830 shares of company stock valued at $181,610. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 301,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 171,276 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 414,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 936,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

