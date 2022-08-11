Ambire AdEx Price Reaches $0.20 (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. In the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000808 BTC on exchanges. Ambire AdEx has a total market cap of $28.22 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,508.00 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00130952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00036820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00061650 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Token Profile

Ambire AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com.

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

