Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Shares Down 0.8%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Danske downgraded shares of Ambu A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Ambu A/S Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01.
About Ambu A/S
Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambu A/S (AMBBY)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.