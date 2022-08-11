Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Shares Down 0.8%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of Ambu A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Ambu A/S Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

