AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a market underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.29.
AMC Networks Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ AMCX opened at $29.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $56.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 32.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMC Networks Company Profile
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.