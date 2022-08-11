AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a market underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.29.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $29.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $56.04.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 32.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

