América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMX. Barclays lowered their price target on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

NYSE AMX opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.82.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,374 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

