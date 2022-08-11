American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of American Acquisition Opportunity

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

American Acquisition Opportunity Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAO opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. American Acquisition Opportunity has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

About American Acquisition Opportunity

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

