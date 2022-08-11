American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. American International Group makes up 1.1% of Salzhauer Michael’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,202,907,000 after purchasing an additional 131,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,068,000 after acquiring an additional 347,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $506,692,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in American International Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,596,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,733,000 after acquiring an additional 345,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.18. 24,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,769. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.40%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

