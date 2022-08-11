American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

APEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of American Public Education stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.43. 88,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in American Public Education by 11.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,094,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 109,360 shares in the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC grew its stake in American Public Education by 61.1% during the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 938,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 355,861 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in American Public Education by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 762,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 19,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Public Education by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 22,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in American Public Education by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

