Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.32. 70,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,170. The company has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.81 and its 200-day moving average is $240.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

