Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.58. The company had a trading volume of 32,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.17. The stock has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.