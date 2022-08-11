Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 615,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 6,676,847 shares.The stock last traded at $3.43 and had previously closed at $3.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Amyris Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27.

Insider Transactions at Amyris

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.53 million. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $81,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,972.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,972.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,225 shares of company stock valued at $403,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

