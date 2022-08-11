Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Joint (JYNT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT) in the last few weeks:
- 8/8/2022 – Joint had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – Joint was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – Joint was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/3/2022 – Joint was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/8/2022 – Joint was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/30/2022 – Joint was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 6/18/2022 – Joint was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Joint Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ JYNT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.85. 193,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,393. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.97 million, a P/E ratio of 145.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $111.06.
Insider Transactions at Joint
In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 6,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,378.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,111,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,270,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.
