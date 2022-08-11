Analysts Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) PT at $72.17

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFSI. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $323,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $716,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,885,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $323,017.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,690,757. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 2.8 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.30.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.77%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.