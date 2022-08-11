Analysts Set Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Target Price at $7.00

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

SMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barrington Research lowered Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $8.67 on Friday. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $168.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Insider Activity

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $392,437.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,294 shares of company stock valued at $640,904. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sharps Compliance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

(Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.