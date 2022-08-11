Analysts Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Target Price at $25.00

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Upland Software has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $357.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 9.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 11.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

