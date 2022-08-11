Analysts Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Target Price at $103.38

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,023 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTFC opened at $86.58 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

