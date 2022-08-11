Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 11th (ABDN, ADM, ANTO, ASCL, AV, BP, CINE, CNQ, CTEC, CVE)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 11th:

abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 2,560 ($30.93) target price on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) target price on the stock.

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 290 ($3.50) target price on the stock.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on the stock.

Aviva (LON:AV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 490 ($5.92) price target on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 525 ($6.34) price target on the stock.

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 40 ($0.48) target price on the stock.

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 40 ($0.48) target price on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $202.00 price target on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on the stock.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.65) target price on the stock.

Haleon (LON:HLN) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.38) target price on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $126.00 target price on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 5,400 ($65.25) target price on the stock.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

IMV (TSE:IMV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price on the stock.

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on the stock.

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price target on the stock.

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on the stock.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 110 ($1.33) target price on the stock.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on the stock.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

TUI (LON:TUI) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 125 ($1.51) price target on the stock.

Videndum (LON:VID) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

