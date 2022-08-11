Analysts’ Upgrades for August 11th (ATY, BP, BYD, BYDGF, CCL, CMP, CQP, CWST, DCP, DE)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, August 11th:
AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock.
BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $416.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $401.00.
Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.
Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.50.
Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$14.00.
Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.00.
Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $149.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $101.00.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was upgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.
James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.
STERIS (NYSE:STE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. CIBC currently has C$75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$74.00.
Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
