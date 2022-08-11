Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) PT Raised to C$57.00 at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of ANDHF remained flat at $37.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.89.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

