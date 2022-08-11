Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AOMR. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Angel Oak Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of AOMR stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.76. Angel Oak Mortgage has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Angel Oak Mortgage Announces Dividend

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 90.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angel Oak Mortgage

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag bought 6,260 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $87,577.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,341,030 shares in the company, valued at $102,701,009.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag bought 6,260 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $87,577.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,341,030 shares in the company, valued at $102,701,009.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon Filson purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $25,403.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,315.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 42,570 shares of company stock valued at $561,206.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 377,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 443,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 137,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

