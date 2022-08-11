Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $515.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Angi Stock Down 15.3 %

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Angi has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Angi by 2,798.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 654,457 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Angi in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Angi by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 36,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Angi by 2,208.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 29,611 shares during the period. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Angi Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

