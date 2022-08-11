Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.85

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 30,809 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $26,025,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.