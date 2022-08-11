Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.46% of AON worth $320,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in AON by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $297.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.05. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

