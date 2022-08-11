Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN) Short Interest Up 84.2% in July

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apeiron Capital Investment stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN – Get Rating) by 227,699.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,699 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.06% of Apeiron Capital Investment worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APN stock remained flat at $10.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 28,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,121. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. Apeiron Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, media, gaming and financial services, and wealth-advisory and asset management industries.

