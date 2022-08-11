Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $6.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Shares of AIT opened at $106.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.49. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $111.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $542,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,099,653.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total transaction of $1,459,401.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,669,846.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,632,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,538,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,600,000 after buying an additional 48,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

