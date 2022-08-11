Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Down 61.5% in July

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APREGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800,200 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the July 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 896,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 7.9 %

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APREGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 54,866 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.