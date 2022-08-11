Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Down 61.5% in July

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800,200 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the July 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 896,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 7.9 %

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 54,866 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

