Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.00.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Aptiv Trading Up 5.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Aptiv by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,667,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV stock opened at $105.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 250.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average is $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

