AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 811.46%.

AquaBounty Technologies Price Performance

AquaBounty Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.44. 13,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 43.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.94. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth $179,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 50,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Further Reading

