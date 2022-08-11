Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Sells $9,836,021.33 in Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.14. 1,719,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,134. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $82.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $27,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.