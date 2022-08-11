Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Issues Earnings Results

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.
Arcos Dorados Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of ARCO stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 47,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,676. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ARCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados
Arcos Dorados Company Profile
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcos Dorados (ARCO)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.