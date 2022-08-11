Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Issues Earnings Results

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of ARCO stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 47,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,676. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 39,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.