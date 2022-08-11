Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of ARCT opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $461.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $1.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 73.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after buying an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 142,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 120,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 632.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 110,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 104.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 103,205 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

