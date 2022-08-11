Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management restated their buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $461.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.70.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $1.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 73.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

