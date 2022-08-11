Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.59 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 7.53%.

Insider Transactions at Ark Restaurants

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $247,285.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 8,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,554.47. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 84,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,972.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $247,285.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,788.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 27,907 shares of company stock worth $497,854 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

