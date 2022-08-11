Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.29% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Arlo Technologies updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.10 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $(0.17)-(0.10) EPS.

NYSE ARLO traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $7.30. 21,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

In related news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 647,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at $219,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,636 shares of company stock worth $1,436,338 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $283,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

