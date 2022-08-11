Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.29% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Arlo Technologies updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.10 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $(0.17)-(0.10) EPS.
Arlo Technologies Price Performance
NYSE ARLO traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $7.30. 21,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $11.79.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 647,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at $219,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,636 shares of company stock worth $1,436,338 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Arlo Technologies Company Profile
Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.