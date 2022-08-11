Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ARTL stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $3.72. 135,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,189. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Artelo Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.43% of Artelo Biosciences worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

